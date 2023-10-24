24 October 2023 - 10:00

Masrour Barzani expresses condolences for fallen Peshmerga, Iraqi army soldiers

Masrour Barzani expresses condolences for fallen Peshmerga, Iraqi army soldiers

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, extended his condolences to the families of the victims from the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army who lost their lives in clashes between the two sides on Mount Qara Jokh, located on the border between Erbil and Nineveh provinces.

According to a statement from the regional government, Masrour Barzani expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the two fallen Peshmerga soldiers, Colonel Qahar Johar Qahar and Hawar Johar Rahman. He conveyed his sympathy, sharing in their grief after they tragically lost their lives in an unfortunate incident in Makhmour.

The statement further mentioned that Barzani prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal peace and to provide strength and solace to their families and loved ones during this difficult time, Shafaq News reported.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that Barzani also extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the fallen Iraqi army soldiers.

News Code 159296

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha