Masrour Barzani expresses condolences for fallen Peshmerga, Iraqi army soldiers

According to a statement from the regional government, Masrour Barzani expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the two fallen Peshmerga soldiers, Colonel Qahar Johar Qahar and Hawar Johar Rahman. He conveyed his sympathy, sharing in their grief after they tragically lost their lives in an unfortunate incident in Makhmour.

The statement further mentioned that Barzani prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal peace and to provide strength and solace to their families and loved ones during this difficult time, Shafaq News reported.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that Barzani also extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the fallen Iraqi army soldiers.