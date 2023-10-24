KRG PM Barzani, Syrian opposition leader addresses latest developments in Syria

Both sides emphasized the need to resolve Syrian issues through dialogue and peaceful means, to protect the rights of Syrian Kurds, as well as the importance of coexistence and peace between all peoples, particularly Kurds and Arabs.

Jarba was formerly the president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces from 2013-2014.

In March 2016, Jarba founded Syria’s Tomorrow Movement in Cairo. It is a secular opposition group in Syria. It is supported by several exiled Syrian opposition groups.

Meanwhile American and allied forces in Syria were targeted Monday in an attack that did not cause casualties, a US official said, after a militant group claimed to have launched drones at Washington’s troops, according to Al-Arabiya.

“An attack against US and coalition forces occurred early this morning in Syria. There were no injuries or damage,” a US defense official said, referring to the international coalition against ISIS.

The US official did not provide specifics on the attack, but a group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said earlier in the day that it had launched drones against American forces at Al-Tanf and Al-Malikiyah in Syria.

The same group also claimed to have targeted US troops in Iraq on Saturday — an attack the United States said it could not confirm — while American forces shot down two drones in the country last week.

The United States has some 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as part of efforts to combat ISIS, which once held significant territory in both countries but was pushed back by local forces supported by international air strikes.

Why Syria is becoming a headache for Russia

The Moscow Times published a long report which discusses how Russia’s involvement in Syria has become a growing challenge and headache for the country, particularly in light of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and increasing alignment with Iran.

Russia initially aimed to push the United States out of Syria and the Middle East in collaboration with Iran. However, the unintended consequence of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and closer ties with Iran is that the U.S. presence in the region is growing, and Washington now has a clearer justification for its involvement in Syria.

The report highlights that the situation within Syria itself is escalating. Russia is facing challenges in integrating Wagner mercenary troops into its armed forces following the dismantling of the Wagner group and the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. These challenges are making Syria a complicated issue for Moscow and detracting attention from the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has increased its activities in the skies over Syria, targeting not only militants but also U.S. forces in the region. This aerial activity has led to incidents between Russian and U.S. warplanes. Russia’s naval capabilities have been reduced due to the closure of the Bosporus Strait to military vessels, further emphasizing the shift to aviation.

Russia and Iran have reportedly coordinated their actions to pressure the United States out of the Middle East. While Russian aviation challenges the U.S. in the air, Iranian proxies carry out missile strikes against American targets in Syria and Iraq, although these strikes are often intended to intimidate rather than cause significant damage.

The reports adds that contrary to the intended effect, the article points out that these efforts by Russia and Iran are increasing the U.S. military presence in the region. The U.S. has deployed additional forces and sought to unite pro-American groups in Syria.

Russia’s goal of maintaining a low-key presence in Syria has become increasingly unrealistic. The country faces instability, economic challenges, protests, and the resurgence of the Islamic State group. Additionally, the integration of Wagner mercenaries into Russian forces has proved difficult.

Wagner played a crucial role in Syria, including developing oil deposits and conducting civilian reconnaissance, tasks that the Russian military has struggled with. The article notes that the Russian military cannot easily replace Wagner due to its complexity.

While Russia’s position in Syria is not yet critical, the article suggests that certain challenges are becoming inevitable. Syria has not become the secure base for Russian troops that was initially envisioned, and it is generating its own localized crises.

The report underscores how Russia’s actions in Syria have unintended consequences, including increasing U.S. presence in the region and diverting attention from the conflict in Ukraine. It also highlights the challenges Russia faces in managing its involvement in Syria, particularly in light of the changing dynamics on the ground.