US troops attacked at Erbil airbase, Pentagon says

US troops stationed in Iraq's Kurdistan Region were attacked on Thursday but the assault was unsuccessful, the Pentagon said.

The incident at the airbase in Erbil is the latest in a spate of attacks the US says were carried out by a group of militias.

“We are aware of an attack today against US forces at Erbil airbase in Iraq that was unsuccessful. No casualties, some minor damage to infrastructure,” Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder told reporters.

The Pentagon reported that at least 21 US troops had experienced “minor injuries” from rocket and drone attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

Brig Gen Ryder declined to say which specific group might have been behind the attacks.

He said about 900 more US troops are heading to the Middle East or have just arrived there to bolster air defences to protect American personnel amid the surge in attacks in the region.

Last week off the coast of Yemen, a US warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by the Houthis.

A proxy group in Iraq on Tuesday said it would expand attacks on US bases in the region.