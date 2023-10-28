Syrian press says U.S. reinforced military presence in Syria

In a significant military move, three U.S. helicopters landed at the al-Shaddadi base on the southern outskirts of Hassake, Syria, having flown in from Iraqi territory, as reported by the Syrian Observer.

This arrival coincides with the reinforcement of U.S. forces at the al-Omar field on the eastern outskirts of Deir-ez-Zor. Kurdish sources reported to Athr Press that the helicopters transported American officers into Syrian territory, their mission being to oversee operations directed against U.S. forces by the Iraqi resistance.

These operations have notably affected major US bases across both Syria and Iraq. The team arriving in Syria includes officers from the U.S. Army and intelligence agencies. They are expected to conduct strategic meetings with fellow American officers stationed in Syria and key figures from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to Athr Press, cited by the Syrian Observer, sources reveal that the equipment moved to the Omar base includes armored vehicles, additional reconnaissance aircraft, and sophisticated electronic monitoring and reconnaissance gear. In response to recent attacks, U.S. forces, in cooperation with the SDF, are intensifying their security measures. This includes bolstering ground patrols around their bases, increasing guard presence, and stepping up aerial reconnaissance missions.

U.S. helicopters were seen flying over a large area on Wednesday, stretching from Rmeilan to the Iraqi border and southward toward Shaddadi. The heightened activity comes after U.S. forces targeted the Rmeilan 1 base, Abu Hajar Airport, near Kharab al-Jir village.

Since the 18th of the month, sixteen operations have been attributed to the Iraqi resistance, involving 18 suicide drones and surface-to-surface missile attacks. These incidents led to an official acknowledgment by U.S. forces of 22 casualties among their personnel in Syria and Iraq. The targeted locations include vital bases such as al-Harir, Ain al-Assad, and Erbil Airport in Iraq, and Tanf, Rukban, Omar field, Conoco, Shadadi, Al-Malikiyah, and Rmeilan in the Hassake countryside of Syria.