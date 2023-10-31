Iraqi National Security Advisor pursues border security agreement with Iran

Al-Araji’s statement took place during his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, where he was accompanied by a high-level security delegation and a representative of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The meeting addressed the implementation of the border agreement with Iran and enhancing security cooperation between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Iraqi National Security Advisor indicated that Iraq continues to prevent the existence of any armed groups that may attack neighboring countries.

Al-Araji explained that there is great progress in the implementation of the border agreement, noting that Iraqi Kurdistan is cooperating with the federal government to adhere to the security agreement.