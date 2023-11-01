Iranian and Turkish FMs to discuss Gaza conflict in Ankara

The Ministry's statement detailed that Amirabdollahian, alongside his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, plans to explore various regional issues and bilateral relations.

A significant portion of their dialogue is expected to revolve around the developments in Palestine, particularly the ongoing strife in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to his trip to Ankara, Amirabdollahian engaged in a crucial meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of Palestinian Hamas, in Doha, Qatar. This encounter, reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA, involved an in-depth review of the latest developments in Gaza. The meeting in Doha marked the second time Amirabdollahian and Haniyeh have convened following the aftermath of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

In a related diplomatic move, Amirabdollahian also met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Their discussion focused on the evolving situation in Palestine, signaling a growing regional concern and diplomatic effort to address the complexities in the Gaza Strip.

This series of meetings underscores a heightened level of regional diplomatic activity, with significant implications for the broader Middle Eastern political landscape. International observers closely watch the upcoming talks in Ankara, as they may influence the future course of events in the volatile Gaza region.