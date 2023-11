The Sanandaj-Hamedan railway was put into operation 18 years after the project was launched, the IRNA reported on Thursday.

The length of the Tehran-Hamedan-Sanandaj railway is about 420 km. The second phase of the railway project, linking Hamedan to Sanandaj, is 151 km long.

Raisi arrived in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kurdistan, on Thursday morning, marking his third trip to the province. The president first visited Kurdistan in July 2022.