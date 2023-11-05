Ilham Ehmed warns about Gaza war effects on the map of Middle East and the regional countries

In an interview on Friday, Ilham Ehmed, the co-chairman of the Executive Council of the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD), warned about the effects of the war in the Gaza Strip on the map of the Middle East and the countries of the region.

According to Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Ilham Ehmed, the co-chairman of the MSD executive council, said in her interview with this newspaper: "The expansion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip will affect the entire region, including Syria, as well as the map of the Middle East and its countries."

She further expressed her sympathy regarding the killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip since October 7 and said: "We are saddened by the killing of civilians. It was possible to find a political solution without resorting to war.

Ehmed also noted: "Turkey is always preparing to carry out ground operations in the north and east of Syria and makes this demand a condition for receiving the US green light for its NATO partners.

She also stated in the Astana negotiations in return for Russia permission to Turkey to attack the northern and eastern regions of Syria, Turkey allowed Russia to attack other areas of Syria under the control of Turkish-affiliated militias.

At the end of her interview, she said: "Turkey is trying to mobilize Arab public opinion against the autonomous administration in the north and east of Syria and is trying to weaken the political solutions between the autonomous administration and other parties in Syria."