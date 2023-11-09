Turkey CHP alarms on judicial crisis

Discussing the criminal complaint filed by the Court of Cassation against members of the Constitutional Court, Gunaydin asserted that the Court's actions signified a legal scandal and a deep state crisis.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Gunaydin underscored that the Court of Cassation's refusal to abide by the Constitutional Court's decisions marked a loss of the rule of law in Turkey. "This is a clear and concrete example of the instrumentalization of law and the politicization of the judiciary," he stated.

Gunaydin recalled past incidents where MPs were arrested and subsequently ordered to be released, drawing parallels to the actions of former TBMM Speaker Mustafa Sentop and the current Speaker Numan Kurtulmus. He criticized the Court of Cassation for its audacity to reprimand Kurtulmuş for his stance and blatant disregard for the separation of powers and the constitutional checks and balances.

The CHP Deputy Chairman also shed light on the internal rifts within the ruling AKP (Justice and Development Party) and MHP (Nationalist Movement Party) coalition, as party members voiced their discontent with the Court of Cassation's controversial decisions. Gunaydin called for immediate investigation and sanctions against the members of the Court of Cassation responsible for the decisions, emphasizing the Constitutional Court's paramount role in the legal hierarchy.

In closing remarks, Gunaydin announced that the CHP would not evacuate the General Assembly. He urged all political parties to join a unified public reaction within constitutional limits to address the state crisis. He expressed hope for a positive outcome from the Advisory Board meeting, indicating that the party's actions would be reassessed based on the Board's decision.