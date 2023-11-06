Short documentary produced in Kurdistan province

This 30-minute documentary is about the life of the folk singer Habibullah Zandi, from Dehgolan, a city in the easten part of Sanandaj the Capital of the western province.

This film was filmed over two years in the village of Haqqe, the hometown of the singer, and the village of Hamrole.

The script of the documentary previously won the second prize at the Kurdish Film Academy in Amsterdam.

Adnan Zandi, its writer and director, a Kurdish filmmaker of the province, has made several short films and animations during his career.

This film has been produced is in collaboration with Ali Asadi Shalmai as director's consultant, Fuad Lotfi as assistant director and scheduler, Parviz Rostami as cinematographer, Tawfiq Amani as its editor, Musab Abbasi as sound operator and had Hossein Ghorchian its sound engineer.