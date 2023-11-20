Survey shows increase in Turkey pro-Kurdish HEDEP party votes

The "Sociopolitical" Field Research Center conducted a survey to investigate the state of the votes in the municipal elections in the cities of Kurdistan, Turkey, and announced that based on this survey, the votes of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) have increased and the tendency of young people towards the HEDEP has gone up.

According to Havar News Agency, the research center conducted a field survey between October 27 and November 1, 2023 in the cities of Turkey Kurdistan to measure the interest and tendency of voters in municipal elections. This survey was conducted in the cities of Diyarbakir, Mardin, Orfa, Van, Batman, Sarnak, Sirte, Jolmarg, Agri, Moush, Chelik, Batlis, Kars, Dersim and Ighdir, and 1502 people participated in.

52.9% of those polled said they voted for HEDEP. 22.2 percent said they voted for the Justice and Development Party (AKP). 7.1 percent said they voted for the People's Republican Party (CHP). 8.1% of the people said that they have not yet decided to vote, and 4.9% of the people said that they will not participate in the elections.

According to this survey and based on the Turkish local elections held on March 31, 2019, HEDEP increased its vote by 9.2 percent and AKP's vote decreased by five percent. According to this survey, the majority of young people in the cities of Turkish Kurdistan have announced that they will vote for HEDEP in the local elections. It should be noted that local elections in Turkey to elect mayors of various cities in this country are scheduled to be held on March 31, 2024 (April 12, 1403).