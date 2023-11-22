Attacks against US troops in Iraq create serious challenge: Baghdad

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, confirmed that the Iraqi government is trying to convince other countries and armed groups that link the presence of western countries’ troops in Iraq to the ongoing war in Gaza that the attacks they are carrying out against these forces in Iraq create risks for the country and leave victims.

Hussein said that everyone is facing serious challenges because of what is happening.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister also indicated that it is necessary to work with the Kurdistan region of Iraq to continue dialogue and discussions between the Kurdish parties, especially the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to find solutions serving the interests of Iraq.

This announcement took place after the increasing attacks on US forces angered officials in the US Department of Defense.

Some frustrated officials in the Pentagon considered that the strategy adopted to confront the forces was ineffective.

Pentagon officials believed that the limited air strikes approved by US President Joe Biden to respond to these attacks failed to deter the militia, the Washington Post reported.