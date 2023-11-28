3 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq

The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in an area where Turkish forces are deployed as part of Operation Claw-Lock.

Two of the soldiers died at the scene, while the third succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Operation Claw-Lock, an air and ground offensive that targets hideouts of the PKK in the Metina region of Iraq, was launched in April 2022.

The PKK, which has been waging a bloody campaign in Turkey’s Southeast since 1984, is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community.