ISIS claims killing 2 SDF fighters in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for killing two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a village in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor Governorate, eastern Syria.

Recently, SDF outposts and SDF-held areas in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor have repeatedly been attacked by armed groups supported by the Syrian government on one hand, and by ISIS on the other, resulting in casualties among civilians and military personnel.

ISIS-linked Amaq News Agency published a statement saying that they targeted with machine guns two SDF fighters near the bridge of al-Asharah in the village of Daranj, eastern Deir ez-Zor.

The statement added that the attack led to the immediate death of both fighters.

A military source from the SDF confirmed the attack, adding that it took place on Tuesday. The SDF has not yet issued an official statement regarding the operation.

