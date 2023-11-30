Experts warn over collapse of the Syrian Kurdish self-governing administration by Turkey

Two researchers of the Kurdish issues attributed the escalation of Turkey's attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces and infrastructure in the region under the control of the Syrian Kurds to Ankara's attempt to overthrow the political-military structure of the Syrian Kurds at the same time as the global attention is on the Gaza issue.

Eliza Markus, an analyst of Kurdish issues, warned that tensions have increased in this area under the control of the Kurds at the same time as Turkish attacks on civilian infrastructure and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

He has emphasized on her social page that the US did not have any results on Turkey to end the conflict with the Syrian Kurds and Ankara has intensified its attacks. Marcus has emphasized that the reason for the continued presence of the US in this region is Turkey's serious threats against the Syrian Kurds.

Nicholas Heras, the senior analyst of the American New Lines Institute, has also announced the risk of increasing Turkish attacks against the infrastructure in the region under the control of the Syrian Kurds at the same time as the fighting of Arab tribal fighters in Deir Zor by the forces under the control of the Kurds.

He has emphasized that the position of the Syrian Kurds, who are allies of the United States, is in jeopardy.

Nicholas A Heras has claimed that Israel's war with the Palestinians in Gaza has reduced global attention to the Syrian Kurdish issue. Therefore, these pressures may lead to the collapse of the military political structure of the Syrian Kurds in 2024, when the elections will be held in America.