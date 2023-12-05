Saadi Pire says Kurdistan Region's budget law agreement with Baghdad was wrong

According to NRT, Saadi Ahmed Pire, the spokesperson of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, told the media of the Kurdistan Democratic Party: "The salaries of regional employees should not be included in current expenses, and the financial entitlements of regional employees could also be paid like Iraqi employees."

He also pointed out that the agreement between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government regarding the draft budget law was wrong.

It's worth mentioning that at the time of the agreement with Baghdad, the government claimed this deal was an achievement for the people of the region, but now they state that they were wrong, just like their previous agreements.