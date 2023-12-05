Iraqi government eager to improve conditions in Iraqi Kurdistan

Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Salahaddin Bahaaddin, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Iraqi News reported.

The meeting addressed important national topics and the government’s efforts to provide services to citizens in all Iraqi governorates.

Beside improving the living conditions in Iraqi Kurdistan, Al-Sudani explained that the government is also eager to regularly deliver the salaries of employees and pensioners, indicating the need to adhere to the agreements concluded in this regard.

The Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted the need to strengthen security and stability throughout Iraq, as well as the government’s interest in supporting the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to ensure the success of the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region of Iraq scheduled for February.