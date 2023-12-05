US base in Syria attacked by 15 rockets launched from Iraq

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on December 3, 15 122mm rockets originating in Iraq were fired at the US base Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria, the US Central Command mentioned in a statement via X, formerly Twitter.

The statement explained that the attack did not cause injuries to personnel or damage to equipment.

The Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, located the point of origin with uncrewed ISR assets and passed the location to Iraqi security forces, who moved to and investigated the site.

The Iraqi security forces found a fuel truck modified to launch up to 20 rockets located at the site.

Five militants were killed in an air strike carried out by US forces in Kirkuk city in northern Iraq, Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

The sources explained that the operation took place after the militants, identified as Iranian-backed militias, prepared to launch explosive shells at US troops stationed in Iraq.

A US military official said earlier on Sunday that US and coalition forces were attacked in northeastern Syria, but no deaths, injuries, or damage to the infrastructure were reported.

Iraqi armed groups have claimed responsibility for more than 70 similar attacks on American forces since October 17 in response to Washington’s support for Israel in its war in Gaza, Iraqi News reported.

The attacks stopped during a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas but resumed after the end of the truce.