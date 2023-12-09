Kurdistan Regional Security Council says federal government is responsible for stopping attacks on Erbil Airport

According to Basnews news media, while condemning this attack, the Security Council of the Kurdistan Region holds the federal government of Iraq responsible for stopping the attacks of these illegal groups.

Rudaw TV announced that the bombed building is near the Erbil International Airport. This residential building was under construction and uninhabited, and no workers were working in it.

Also, Rodaw added that according to the available evidence, the target of the anti-aircraft drone was the location of the coalition forces but it hit this building.