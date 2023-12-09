Joe Biden emphasizes on continued US cooperation with Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria

US President Joe Biden has sent a letter to the heads of the House of Representatives of this country or the Congress and the Senate, informing them about how to send troops to different countries, especially the Middle East.

In this letter published on the White House website, the President of the United States has emphasized that the military forces of this country have been sent to the areas controlled by the Kurds in Iraq and Syria with the aim of confronting extremist and terrorist groups, including the ISIS.

About the presence of American forces in the areas controlled by the Syrian Kurds, Joe Biden has said that these forces have been deployed in important areas for the purpose of operations against security and terrorist threats and with the cooperation of local elite forces.

The US president has also stated about the cooperation of this country with the Peshmerga forces of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region that the American military forces in Iraq have provided military assistance and advice to the military elements of the Iraqi security forces, including the Iraqi Kurdish security forces. Joe Biden has said that these help and support will continue in the future.