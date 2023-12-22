Leila Qareman and Mahmoud Daham Abdulaziz elected as co-chairs of the Syrian Democratic Assembly

In the fourth Congress of the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD), held in Raqqa with the presence of 400 members of this assembly,

Leila Qaraman and Mahmoud Daham Abdul Aziz were elected as the co-chairs of MSD instead of Riyad Darar and Amina Omar.

According to Hawar news agency, the 4th MSD Congress was held on Wednesday, December 20, for one day at the "Araz Al-Saeedah" restaurant in Raqqa.

400 representatives of MSD and independent personalities and representatives of regional parties and institutions attended the congress. In this meeting, the new joint presidents of MSD were elected and replaced the previous presidents.

Leila Qareman, one of the new co-chairs elected by the congress, was born in Afrin in 1980 and joined this parliament in the third congress of MSD in 2018 and was elected as the deputy co-chair of this parliament.

In 2020, she joined the Future Syria Party and worked as the deputy chairman of this party at the same time.

Mahmoud Daham Abdul Aziz, another co-chairman of MSD who was elected in the fourth congress of this party, was also born in 1974 in the city of Hasake. He has a doctorate in international relations and a master's degree in Middle East studies and is teaching at Oberlin and Ohio universities in the United States.

In 2014, he was arrested by the Damascus government for joining a banned political organization. He is one of the founders of the Syrian National Development Party an was the head of the foreign relations office of the Syrian National Assembly in America and Canada.

He is also the head of the Arab-American Cultural Center for Islamic Studies in Lorain, Ohio, and the head of the Department of Law and International Relations at the Commonwealth University of America.