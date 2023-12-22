Kurds would have got more seats in Kirkuk, if they were unified: PUK spokesman

At that moment, the Kurds could have easily gained one or two more seats."

"The nomination of a Kurdish governor will benefit all communities in Kirkuk since he or she will be the governor of all communities in Kirkuk, including Arabs, Christians, and others, rather than just the Kurds and the PUK," he also said.

Answering the question how does the PUK deal with other Kurdish parties after the polls he told PUKmedia that they would engage with Kurdish and Arab parties, particularly in Kirkuk and Mosul, to leverage their influence and secure a prominent role in the administration of these provinces. "This is a recognition of the Kurdish people's historical and ongoing efforts, which contribute to strengthening the federal government's mission in Iraq. In the past, Kirkuk experienced the implementation of Saddam Hussein's regime strategy of relocation due to the appointment of an acting governor. He desired to execute the policy of decolonization with our explicit agreement. I think such people cannot serve Kirkuk, However, those who actively battled for the liberation of Iraq, especially the Kurds and specifically the PUK, are well-equipped to serve in this capacity. Hence, the designation of a Kurdish governor will be advantageous for all the communities in Kirkuk. The governor will rule all communities in Kirkuk, including Arabs, Christians, and everyone else, rather than just the Kurds and the PUK. The authoritarian governor's rule has caused certain issues in Kirkuk to increase recently, thus this must stop, and the owners' rights must be restored. The fruitless endeavors to manipulate the demographic composition of Kirkuk must also cease, as, despite their protracted efforts, the Kurds have not become a minority. Consequently, following the publication of the election results, the restoration of rights to their original owners should be the first priority for all Kurdish parties."

"It appears that MPs from Kirkuk and other parties have lodged complaints with official government agencies. I believe the devices are the same, having been upgraded each time they claim to have brought in new equipment for which they have spent a large sum of money for a long time. Therefore, the prime ministers of the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad need to work to completely alter these devices. Even though it was difficult to rig this election, several of their devices malfunctioned, which contributed to fraud and caused some of the Kurdish votes to be lost," he added.

About the next strategies of the PUK to guarantee Kurdish dominance in the provincial council, he regrettably said: "we are currently witnessing the consequences of this absence of cohesion. At the moment, we are deliberating on how to go when the votes are tied, and the task at hand is quite challenging, with the Kurdish parties being the primary cause of this predicament. The PUK initially informed the parties that the vote-counting process and mechanism favored the larger parties and groups. If the Kurds engaged in the disputed areas using a single electoral list, no votes were going to be wasted. If the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the New Generation, the Islamic parties, and the socialists had not wasted those votes, the Kurds would have accumulated over 40,000 votes in Kirkuk today. It would have been rather effortless for the Kurds to secure at least one or two additional seats. With the Kurds united, we would have a total of nine seats. However, I am pleased that the Kurds have the top position in the voting process for both Mosul and Kirkuk provinces, but I am deeply disappointed that we possess additional votes that we were unable to utilize."