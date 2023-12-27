PUK member says their goal is to establish a service council for Kirkuk

In that context, the supervisor of the PUK's Media and Awareness Bureau stated that the PUK will continue its political struggle, following in the footsteps of reverend PUK President Mam Jalal.

Furthermore, he said that the PUK has the right to claim the position of governor of Kirkuk, as it emerged as the leading force by winning the majority of votes in Kirkuk, emphasizing that the PUK's ultimate objective is to establish a service council dedicated to the betterment of Kirkuk.

Imad Ahmed, Head of the PUK's Media and Awareness Bureau, told PUKmedia: "The recent announcement of the provincial council election results by the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission has posed a greater challenge for the PUK in the disputed areas, especially in Kirkuk. The PUK emerged as the party with the highest number of votes in these areas, which necessitates us to offer our services to the people and form alliances with other parties."

Ahmed stated: "We must uphold the commitments we made to the voters in the disputed regions, particularly Kirkuk, during the electoral campaign. The policy of the PUK is to designate a governor and establish a council with the Kurdish parties and the local communities, aiming to serve the city's people. Undoubtedly, should the Kurdish parties align with us in Nineveh and other disputed areas, we shall proceed with executing this strategy. The PUK has garnered the highest number of votes in Kirkuk, thereby rightfully deserving the position of governor in Kirkuk. "

Furthermore, the supervisor of the Media and Awareness Bureau said: "The PUK has attained significant triumphs in its congress and the Iraqi provincial council elections in previous instances. With a unified approach, we will actively collaborate to secure a resounding triumph in the next Kurdistan parliamentary elections. Our task is to execute the strategies and initiatives of the PUK in the Kurdistan Region, which are designed to serve people, and that was the objective behind the PUK's establishment."

He added: The PUK, under the leadership of PUK President Bafel Jalal Talabani, has consistently engaged in political activities in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and will continue to do so in the future. Our sole objective is to serve the citizens of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, following the path of President Mam Jalal. We seek collaboration with the parties to attain enhanced freedom and tranquility for Iraq, as well as improved services for our people and the Iraqis as a whole."