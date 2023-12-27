Turkish aircraft target SDF sites in Qamishli and its countryside

Al-Mayadeen quoted the sources as saying: The attacks targeted the construction building and an Asayish headquarters in the village of Haram Sheikho, in the Qamishli countryside.

Yesterday, Monday, Turkish aircraft targeted, in a series of raids, sites belonging to the SDF forces in the city of Qamishli and its countryside in Al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria, in a series of bombings that was the second in two days.

Field sources confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that “warplanes and drones carried out about 12 raids, targeting several military and service sites belonging to the SDF in the city of Qamishli and its countryside, in conjunction with artillery shelling on villages and towns in the Afrin countryside.”