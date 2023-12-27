Iraqi politician says KDP has lost its political influence in three Iraqi provinces

Osama Qais said in a conversation with Al-Maluma news agency: "The provincial council elections on December 18 in Iraq brought many surprises in the political arena, the most prominent of which is the loss of 50 percent of Barzani's influence in the provinces of Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Diyala.

He added: "The loss of voters' votes to the Kurdistan Democratic Party compared to previous periods shows the decrease of supporters of this party, so Barzani's party must take extensive measures to compensate for its electoral disaster."

Osama Qais pointed out that Barzani's party won several thousand votes in Diyala province, and considering that it was always in the lead in the previous elections, it did not win any other seats in other provinces, adding: "many mistakes of this party have caused that its political map should be redrawn in three provinces."

He emphasized: "The influence of Barzani's party outside the walls of Erbil is fading, because this party may witness other surprises in any future elections held in the Kurdistan Region, especially facing economic crises and people's anger over the rights case."