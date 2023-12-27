KRG Spokesman warns Erbil will take other actions in case there are no positive signs in talks with Baghdad

According to Kurdistan 24, the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that if positive signs are not observed at the beginning of the upcoming meetings between Erbil and Baghdad, the leadership of Kurdistan is responsible towards its people and citizens and will take other solutions.

Peshwa Hewramani, the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government, taking part in the Kurdistan 24 news conference on Monday, December 25, drew attention to the relations between Erbil and Baghdad in regards to solving pending issues and said: "2023 was a difficult year for the government and the people of the region, especially that the federal government imposed difficult conditions on the region". He added: "Despite the fact that the federal government tried to cut off the rights and livelihood of the citizens of the Kurdistan Region, at the same time, the populist opposition helped and guided Iraq to take oppressive actions against the region and its political and legal organization."

The spokesman also emphasized: "Despite all the pressures inside Iraq that were applied by Baghdad against the regional government, the government will never ignore the rights of the people and will defend the people and the legal existence of the region, and it will stand against conspiracies."

Hewramani reminded: "Issues between Erbil and Baghdad do not end only with the issue of employees' rights and there are dozens of violated rights that Baghdad is not ready to fulfill, and the regional government does not ignore the rights of its people and considers it its right to defend them. They turned the rights of employees of the region into a political issue to exhaust the people and the government of the region."

He also announced: "At the beginning of 2024, meetings will be held between the regional government and the federal government, and their goal is to reach a final result, and they will not be long-term, and they will not be patient and (the region) wouldn't be with Baghdad as before."

Hewramani considered the stability of Iraq to be related to the stability of the Kurdistan Region and said: "If Iraq does not reach a conclusion with the Kurdistan Region, it will lose the relative stability it has now. In no era have the people of Kurdistan been faced with such a policy of starvation by the Iraqi government and former regimes, even when the region did not have a political entity, the people's livelihood was not targeted.

The government spokesperson noted that if positive signs are not observed at the beginning of the upcoming meetings with Baghdad, the leadership of Kurdistan is responsible towards its people and citizens and will take other actions.