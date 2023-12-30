MP says Kurdistan Region should improve its relations with Iraqi federal government

In an interview with Al-Malouma news agency, Intisar Al-Mousavi stated that the current government of Iraq has taken great steps towards understanding the Kurdistan Region regarding several issues, including the oil and gas law.

He said: "The Kurdistan region is now forced to comply with the requirements of the next stage. Because the oil and gas law does not only include the Iraqi provinces, but also includes the oil resources under the control of the Kurdistan Region."

Intisar al-Mousavi stated: If the Kurdistan region wants to improve its relations with the federal government by paying taxes and rights and exporting oil, it should accept the approval of the draft Iraqi oil and gas law.

He emphasized: The House of Representatives and the federal government are hopeful to see the approval of the draft oil and gas law to end the issue of oil export and investment in the gas sector in the future.