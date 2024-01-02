Drone attack targeting military base in Kurdistan Region

The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan region of Iraq mentioned in a statement that an armed drone fired by an illegal militia against Erbil airport was shot down at 09:52 a.m. Iraq time, according to Reuters.

According to the authorities, no damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The attack is the second in two days after a drone was shot down on Sunday near Erbil International Airport, according to authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack, indicating that it targeted what it called an ‘occupation base.’

US and international forces stationed in Iraq and across the border in Syria are on high alert amid dozens of attacks on their bases since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Military bases where the US army is deployed in Iraq and Syria have been subjected to attacks using armed drones and rockets since mid-October.