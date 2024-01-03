3 January 2024 - 08:21

Iraq Islamic Resistance launches drone attack on a coalition base in Shaddadi

A militia group known as the 'Islamic Resistance of Iraq' announced they targeted a coalition forces base on the outskirts of Shaddadi, a city located in the southern province of Hasaka, in Syria.

On Monday, the group released a statement declaring that they had targeted an international coalition forces base in the vicinity of Shaddadi, in the southern province of Hasaka. 

According to the Nours Press Agency, the Islamic Resistance group targeted the Kharabaljirah base in the city of Rmeilan in eastern Hasaka.

The group stated in its statement that their forces, using armed unmanned aerial vehicles, had carried out the attack on the coalition forces base in Shaddadi, located in the south of Hasaka. 

The statement also mentioned that they will continue targeting coalition positions and US bases in Iraq and Syria until the war between Hamas and the Zionist regime is stopped.

