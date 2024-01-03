Tension and accusations between Erbil and Baghdad will deteriorate bilateral crisis: politician

In an interview with the Baghdad Today news agency, Latif al-Sheikh stated the escalation of tensions, exchange of accusations, and the issuance of mutual statements between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government will further exacerbate the crisis between the two sides.

He said that Kurdish citizens were hoping for the political crises between Baghdad and Erbil to end by the year 2024, but now they see that this crisis is only expanding.

The politician further stated that the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government should show flexibility towards each other, and the Iraqi government should engage with all Iraqis in a paternal spirit, considering the Kurds and the Kurdistan Region as part of Iraq.

It is worth mentioning that following a recent drone attack on Peshmerga positions, the Kurdistan Regional Government issued an angry statement through its spokesperson, Peshawa Hawramani.

In that statement, the federal government was held responsible for supporting what he described as unlawful groups and providing them with financial aid.

In response, the federal government, through its spokesperson Basim al-Awadi, expressed astonishment at the accusations made against the Iraqi government, considering them unrealistic. He stated that such accusations would only complicate the political and governmental landscape in Iraq.