3 January 2024 - 08:48

Political researcher claims Kurdistan Region is aligned with Americans against Baghdad

Political researcher claims Kurdistan Region is aligned with Americans against Baghdad

An Iraqi political researcher claims the Kurdistan Regional Government is aligned with the US against the federal government in Baghdad.

This issue shows that Erbil is taking advantage of the tensions in Iraq to gain benefits in this country, said Mazin Al-Zubeidi, in an interview with the program "Nim Da'era" on Al-Ahd TV network.

He stated that the Kurdistan region has not raised its voice against the bombardment of certain areas in the region by Turkey. 

The researcher added: "This issue shows that Erbil is aligned with the Americans against Baghdad."

Al-Zubeidi went on to say that the Kurdistan Regional Government is exploiting the tensions in Iraq to gain benefits, and Baghdad will never submit to Erbil's extortion.

News Code 159403

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha