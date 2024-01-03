Political researcher claims Kurdistan Region is aligned with Americans against Baghdad

This issue shows that Erbil is taking advantage of the tensions in Iraq to gain benefits in this country, said Mazin Al-Zubeidi, in an interview with the program "Nim Da'era" on Al-Ahd TV network.

He stated that the Kurdistan region has not raised its voice against the bombardment of certain areas in the region by Turkey.

The researcher added: "This issue shows that Erbil is aligned with the Americans against Baghdad."

Al-Zubeidi went on to say that the Kurdistan Regional Government is exploiting the tensions in Iraq to gain benefits, and Baghdad will never submit to Erbil's extortion.