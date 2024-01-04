Turkish President expresses regret over Kerman terrorist attacks

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, expressed in a message his regret over the terrorist attack in Kerman.

The message stated, "I am deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attacks in the province of Kerman in Iran."

The message further stated, "May God have mercy on those who lost their lives in these attacks and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured. I offer my condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran." Wednesday afternoon, two explosions occurred with a time interval of approximately 20 minutes on the route leading to the Martyrs' Cemetery in Kerman, which have so far resulted in the martyrdom of 103 compatriots and the injury of around 170 people."