Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani denounces Kerman bombing as "terrorist"

"We condemn the terrorist bombings that targeted the city of Kerman in the Islamic Republic of Iran today, killing and injuring dozens of Iranian citizens," the president said in a press release later yesterday.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the leadership, Government, and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran during this difficult time," he said. "We stand in solidarity with them and share their sorrow. May the souls of the victims rest in peace, and may their families find solace and comfort in this trying period. We hope for a swift recovery for the injured."

Furthermore, Masoud Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, condemned the attack on the city of Kerman on Wednesday and announced in a tweet on social media: 'I condemn the cowardly attack in Kerman. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stand in solidarity with them in their grief.'

Masoud Barzani added, 'I wish a speedy recovery for the injured.'

Wednesday afternoon, two explosions killed more than 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.

Tehran officials blamed unspecified "terrorists" for the attack.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second blast during a crowded anniversary event at the cemetery where Soleimani is buried in the southeastern city of Kerman.

An unnamed official told state news agency IRNA that "two explosive devices planted along the road leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Cemetery were detonated remotely by terrorists".

State television said that at least 103 people had been killed and 211 others injured, making it one of the worst such attacks in Iran, which has faced similar incidents in the past from various groups, including Islamic State.

No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday's blasts. Red Crescent rescuers tended to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Martyr Soleimani's death.

Later, the state news agency said the cemetery had been evacuated and closed until further notice. The government announced that Thursday would be a day of mourning.

While the authorities have not publicly assigned blame, Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi vowed a strong response. "Those who committed these crimes should expect a strong and decisive response by Iran's security forces," Vahidi told state TV, adding that "everything is under control now and calm has been restored".