Salih Muslim: Turkey has lost its geopolitical importance

Muslim, the co-chair of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), emphasized that the Kurdish issue is the biggest problem in Turkey and stated that Turkey has lost its geopolitical importance in the region and the world.

According to Ronahi TV, Muslim evaluated Turkey's attacks on northern and eastern Syria and recent events in the Middle East. Salih Muslim stated that Turkey is increasingly losing its strategic political and geographic position due to its policies towards the Kurds, saying, "Turkey, due to its policies against the Kurds, becomes weaker as it progresses."

He continued, "As we know, the Kurdish issue is the biggest problem in Turkey, and as long as this problem is not resolved, Turkey will never have stability. Considering Erdogan's policy of forcing the Kurds to accept the policy of the Turkish Republic, ultimately this country will be defeated in front of the Western world."