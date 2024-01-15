Nechirvan Barzani, Adel Abdul Mahdi call for a national dialogue to resolve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News reported that the two leaders, according to an official readout by Barzani's bureau, agreed on the importance of continuing dialogue and negotiations between the political parties in Iraq to resolve the country's problems and protect the rights of citizens.

Barzani and Abdul Mahdi also discussed the ongoing negotiations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq. The two sides agreed that it is important to continue these negotiations in a spirit of national unity in order to reach a mutually acceptable solution.