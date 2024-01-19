Iran FM spox slams Arab League statement on Erbil incident

In reaction to the issued statement by the Arab League foreign ministers, Nasser Kan'ani rejected its provisions on Friday, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to deter the sources threatening its national security, as well as defend the security of its citizens and punish criminals.

Respecting Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighborliness is one of the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kan'ani noted that accordingly, in the past years, especially since the beginning of the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group invading Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran with its responsible approach to preserving the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country has been with all its power, along with the Iraqi government, nation, and armed forces.

He added that the Iraqi government is expected to commit to the security agreement signed between the two countries last year and fully implement its provisions, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran and Iraq’s relations are strong, all-out, and based on joint interests, he said, adding that it is expected that the Arab League will devote its political, legal, and international efforts and capabilities to stop the brutal and genocide attacks of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, and the lifting of the 75-year occupation of Palestine land and supporting its oppressed nation.

On Wednesday, the Arab League foreign ministers reacted by issuing a joint statement on Iran's recent strikes targeting terrorists in Syria and one of the headquarters of the Israeli spy agency Mossad located in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

According to the statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, the ministers condemned the attack on Iraqi soil, calling it an act of aggression.