Turkey is not reason behind Kurdistan Region's oil resumption: Iraqi PM

According to Middle East News, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, emphasized that the government will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to support Iraq's territorial sovereignty.

Al-Sudani, in an interview with Bloomberg, said that no party, whether domestic or foreign, cannot deny the rights and role of the Iraqi government in ensuring security, and added, "Our position is clear, and we will not hesitate to take necessary measures to support the country's territorial sovereignty."

He continued that so far, no problems have arisen in Iraq's oil production and exports, and added that it is clear that the current conditions are concerning for oil exporters and consumers.

Al-Sudani warned about the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip and the possibility of escalation of the conflict in the region. The Iraqi Prime Minister added that the problem of the suspension of oil exports from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region is not related to the Turkish side but rather to the oil-producing companies in the region. He further explained that the main point of disagreement between Baghdad and Erbil is about the cost of producing each barrel of oil. He added that Iraq is an influential member of OPEC, and decisions in OPEC are made based on negotiations and agreements, and Iraq's plan is to rely on domestic gas. Al-Sudani also added that Iraq's plan is to achieve self-sufficiency in the gas sector within the next 3-5 years and not burn natural gas in oil wells, and to end the annual import of $4 billion worth of gas.