IRGC Erbil missile strike based on lawful defense: FM

“We do not have any evidence proving that a child was killed in the Mossad terrorist headquarters in northern Iraq,” the Iranian foreign minister said over the phone with his Dutch counterpart on Friday night. “But we draw the attention of the Dutch government to the genocide and massacre of thousands of Palestinian women and children in Gaza.”

The Netherlands summoned Iran’s ambassador on Friday in response to reports that a Dutch baby perished in an Iranian attack on Erbil, Tehran Times reported.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the lengthy history of Iran’s relations with the Netherlands and urged the two nations to work together to strengthen their bilateral, regional, and global cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the Netherlands must act decisively and effectively in the fight against terrorism.

“Some of the terrorist operations in Iran, which led to the martyrdom of innocent Iranian people, were plotted in and carried out from the espionage and terrorism headquarters based in Iraq’s Kurdistan,” he added, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Amir Abdollahian went on to continue, “Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran took the measure to effectively deal with terrorism and it was within the framework of international law and based on the legitimate defense.”

Amir Abdollahian said that Iran respects Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, pointing to the strategic connections between Tehran and Baghdad.

Hanke Bruins Slot, for her part, praised the historical ties between the Netherlands and Iran.

Once again, she denounced the recent terrorist incident in Kerman, Iran, and stated the Netherlands’ position about Iran's decision to target terrorists in the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan, and urged both parties to exercise caution.

During the phone conversation, consular matters between the two nations were also covered.

The necessity of carrying on their discussions and working together was also emphasized by the two ministers.

One notable casualty of the IRGC missile operation on an Israeli espionage center in Iraqi Kurdistan has turned out to be a wealthy Kurdish oil tycoon who helped Mossad carry out attacks on Iranian soil, according to an exclusive report by Press TV.

Peshraw Majid Agha Dizayee was killed on Monday midnight, when the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of Iran launched a decisive missile strike on an espionage center affiliated with the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan, resulting in the complete destruction of the targeted center.

Dizayee reportedly amassed a fortune through the illicit export of Iraqi oil to the Tel Aviv regime.

According to an informed security source, the presence of Dizayee and his associates at the targeted complex in Erbil suggested a high-profile meeting was taking place during the attack. The building, owned by Dizayee, regularly hosted meetings between him and Mossad officials, serving as a planning hub for various terrorist and sabotage attacks against Iran.

Dizayee, at the helm of the Falcon Group conglomerate, operated in diverse sectors, including security, oil, gas, construction, and agriculture. Notably, the company's website proudly acknowledged providing security services to international oil companies, revealing Dizayee's deep connections within the security and intelligence apparatus of Iraqi Kurdistan and his close association with the Mossad.

In addition to his extensive business ventures, Dizayee led Empire World, a thriving real estate company headquartered in Erbil, responsible for constructing some of the city's iconic skyscrapers.