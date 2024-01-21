Iraqi air force hits ISIS gathering in Kirkuk

According to Gulf Times the airstrike targeted a gathering of ISIS elements, consisting of 7 to 10 individuals south of Daquq district in Kirkuk, security source said.

The sources added that the precise casualty figures are not clear yet, noting that the strike was based on intelligence indicating the presence of hideouts for ISIS members.

Earlier, the Joint Operations Command announced the launch of "Waad al-Haq" operations in Diyala operations sector. The air force initiated three strong strikes against ISIS hideouts based on precise intelligence information.