Kurdistan Region seeks definitive solution to oil dispute with Baghdad

The meeting discussed the latest developments in negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the oil and gas law.

Beshuwa Hewrami, KRG’s spokesperson, stated that during the meeting with oil and gas companies, there was a discussion about the latest developments in negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad concerning the oil and gas law. He emphasized KRG's desire for a definitive solution to the oil file between Baghdad and Erbil, highlighting KRI's fulfillment of all commitments to reach an agreement and a resolution.

The meeting also addressed the issue of resuming oil exports, and representatives from the companies emphasized that this matter requires joint procedures and agreements regarding the expenses of oil production and transportation, Shafaq News reported.

Furthermore, the parliamentary legal committee in the Iraqi Parliament announced on November 19, 2023, the postponement of the readings and approval of the Amnesty Law, Oil and Gas Law to the next legislative term.

Additionally, KRI’s PM, Masrour Barzani, emphasized on August 9, 2023, the necessity of passing the oil and gas law based on the provisions of the Iraqi constitution. He stressed the importance of the law receiving the approval of both the federal and Regional governments, as well as the oil-producing governorates.

Negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil continue to reach an agreed-upon formula for the oil and gas law, which has been pending legislative approval for 16 years. The main Kurdish parties express "concern" about the impact of an external decision that might push for its non-legislation by the parliament.

It is noteworthy that PMs Barzani and Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani agreed to resolve outstanding issues, including the oil and gas law, according to the country's permanent constitution, during a meeting in Baghdad on January 11, 2023.