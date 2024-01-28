Iraqi Resistance targets US troops base in north with drone

The Lebanese al-Mayadeen news network announced in a breaking news piece on Sunday afternoon that the Harir base belonging to the American military near Erbil airport was targeted by a drone attack.

A while later on the day, in a statement, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the drone attack, saying that "The US Harir base near Erbil airport in northern Iraq was attacked with a drone."

This is at the time that the base and other bases of the American troops in Iraq and Syria have come under attack by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group over the past months since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in Palestine.