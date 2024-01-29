Russian official says Moscow, Washington have no dialogue on Syria 

Currently, contacts are maintained, but only through this mechanism between the commander of Russian group in Syria and the command of the US-led Global Coalition, Lavrentiev said in an interview with TASS.

“The deconflict mechanism between Russia and the U.S. in Syria is in effect,” he said.

Lavrentiev added that Russia will hold the next summit in the Astana format on Syria on its territory.

The 21st round of Astana format took place on Jan. 24-25 with the participation of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, as well as the U.N., Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq as observers.

Through Astana, Russia seeks to exert continuous pressure on the U.S. to withdraw from Syria and extend the government control in Damascus over the entire Syrian geography.