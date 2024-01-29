Mazloum Abdi denounces attack on U.S. base in Jordan

In a tweet on his official X Platform, Abdi offered his condolences to the families of the American soldiers who were killed in the attack.

“We condemn the attack that targeted an American base in Jordan,” Abdi said. “Offer our sincere condolences to the families of the American soldiers who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

The SDF commander in Chief reaffirmed his forces’ partnership with the Global Coalition in fighting terrorism and securing the safety of the region.

“We deeply value and reaffirm our partnership in fighting against terrorism,” he added. “And strongly reject any attempt to destabilize or spread conflict in the region as we focus on securing safe areas.”

On Sunday, three American soldiers were killed and about 35 others were injured in a drone attack on a U.S. base in northeastern Jordan.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed its responsibility for the attack.