PUK and KDP to meet to resolve the Kirkuk issue

Talabani stated that "discussions are underway to resolve the matter of Kirkuk's leadership positions swiftly. This issue must be addressed promptly to facilitate the election of a new local government and governor, allowing the administration to deliver essential services to its citizens, particularly since the current governor has failed to meet the people's needs."

According to Shafaq News Talabani emphasized that "while the PUK remains open to all parties, it leans towards negotiations with the Kurdish house, especially the KDP. There is a convergence of views between the parties, and a dedicated meeting will soon be convened to settle the Kirkuk issue definitively."