Iran, Turkey urge coordination to support Palestine

In a telephone conversation on Thursday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan talked about a range of bilateral, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in Palestine.

Pointing to plans for a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation about the Gaza crisis, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that it would result in tangible results and effective measures to stop the apartheid Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes.

He also referred to the bilateral agreements made during the official visit that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid to Turkey in January, stressing the need for constant mutual efforts to carry out the deals.

Fidan, for his part, highlighted Turkey’s determination to promote cooperation with Iran following the Iranian president’s major and historic visit to Ankara.

The Turkish foreign minister also emphasized the necessity for close coordination among the Islamic nations to counter and stop the Israeli regime’s aggression against Palestine.

At least 30,035 Palestinian people have been killed and 70,457 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.