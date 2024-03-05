5 March 2024 - 08:17

Turkey spy chief Kalin to discuss Syria on first US visit

Turkey spy chief Kalin to discuss Syria on first US visit

The head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, is making  his first trip to the US since taking the position, and will meet this week the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns.  Kalin left Turkey on Monday and was expected to start his meetings in Washington on Tuesday.

In addition to bilateral ties, Iraq, Syria, Gaza cease-fire efforts and the Russia-Ukraine war are expected to top the agenda of the visit, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu News Agency reported on Monday.

Kalin will also meet White House and State Department officials, as well as members of Congress, the news agency reported. 

Kalin’s first public visit to the US capital since he took the position, comes at a critical time. 

The spy chief is expected to raise Turkey’s fight against militant groups in Iraq and Syria.  Ankara deems the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) — a militant group that has been waging an armed campaign against Turkey for Kurdish self-rule inside the country since 1984— a national security threat. 

News Code 159475

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha