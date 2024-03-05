Turkey spy chief Kalin to discuss Syria on first US visit

In addition to bilateral ties, Iraq, Syria, Gaza cease-fire efforts and the Russia-Ukraine war are expected to top the agenda of the visit, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu News Agency reported on Monday.

Kalin will also meet White House and State Department officials, as well as members of Congress, the news agency reported.

Kalin’s first public visit to the US capital since he took the position, comes at a critical time.

The spy chief is expected to raise Turkey’s fight against militant groups in Iraq and Syria. Ankara deems the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) — a militant group that has been waging an armed campaign against Turkey for Kurdish self-rule inside the country since 1984— a national security threat.