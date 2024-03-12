Iraqi PM Sudani under US pressure to fix problems with Kurds

The pressure was palpable during Sudani’s meeting with national security advisor Jake Sullivan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to two of the sources.

One of the sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Al-Monitor, “Sullivan told Sudani his visit should be in a good context, one in which progress was seen in the relationship with Erbil.”

Baghdad continues to withhold Erbil’s share of the national budget and refuses to authorize the resumption of oil exports from a KRG pipeline running to Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

At the same time, the Iraqi Federal Court, which was established prior to the promulgation of Iraq’s constitution, continues to issue decisions aimed at undercutting the KRG’s constitutionally enshrined autonomy, decreeing recently that all oil and non-oil revenues be placed under Baghdad’s control.