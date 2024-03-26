Researcher warns Kurds are the losers of the Syrian crisis

Fabrice Balanche, a Syrian issues researcher at the University of Lyon in France, cautioned in an interview with the Al-Monitor magazine that the Syrian Kurds will be the biggest losers of the future developments in Syria.

He noted that supporters of the withdrawal of American forces from Syria have increased in the US, and the country is seeking to withdraw from the areas under the control of Syrian Kurds without any hassle.

Balanche warned that in the event of the US withdrawal from Syria, Turkey will move to occupy the remaining areas held by Syrian Kurdish forces, and we may witness a new wave of displacement of Syrian Kurds. He predicted that in the event of a third Turkish attack on Syrian Kurds since 2018, millions of Syrian Kurds will enter the Kurdistan region.

According to the professor at the University of Lyon in France, Turkey is seeking to completely clear its southern borders of the presence of Kurds and create an Arab-populated belt in this region.

In an interview last winter with KurdPress News Agency, he described the only solution to preserving the lives and existence of Syrian Kurds as their agreement with Damascus.