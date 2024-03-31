Biden to host Erdogan at White House for the first time on May 9

No official announcements were made about an upcoming visit.

According to Turkish media reports, several important issues are expected to be addressed during the meeting between the two heads of state at the White House.

If the reports prove true, Erdogan and Biden, who have already held talks at international summits, will meet for the first time in the Oval Office.

Their last meeting took place in July during the NATO summit in Lithuania.

The reported visit will follow Turkey’s recent approval of Sweden’s NATO membership, a move that has warmed relations between the US and Turkey, after a long period of strained ties between the two countries over a host of issues.

Ibrahim Kalin, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently visited the US for talks with the US administration.

On the agenda of the meeting are topics such as the fight against terrorism, the current situation in Gaza and cooperation in the defense sector.

President Erdogan is expected to reiterate Turkey’s stance on the need for a permanent cessation of Israeli military actions in Gaza and to advocate for a two-state solution during his face-to-face meeting with President Biden.

Accelerating the procurement and modernization of F-16 fighter jets will also be addressed, Turkish Minute reported.

Another topic of discussion will be Turkey’s long-standing reservations about the Kurdish fighters in northern Syria and its unease with US support for the People’s Protection Units (YPG).