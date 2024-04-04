DNO recovers operations in Iraqi Kurdistan after severe floods

The flood destroyed large portions of the banks of the Khabur River, damaged roads, and hindered the loading of tanker trucks for deliveries to customers, according to a statement released by DNO ASA.

Melting snow in Turkey since the second half of March, along with rainfall in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, caused the floods.

The floods forced DNO to temporarily shut down operations in the Tawke oil field but continued operations at Peshkabir oil field, which was not affected by the floods.

Over a 10-day period, gross license production fell from over 80,000 barrels per day to an average of 65,000. However, on March 30, 2024, the pre-flooding level was reached again as DNO worked to reduce flooding exposure, inspect damage, and take corrective action, which included adding more truck loading facilities.